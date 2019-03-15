Group meets to discuss possibility of stand-alone charter school in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Thursday night, a group met in Huntersville to talk about the possibility of building a stand-alone municipal charter school in that area, that wouldn’t be a part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Michael Sass is with the subcommittee of the Huntersville Educational Options Study Commission.
“If we were to build a stand-alone carter school, then what’s the process of acquiring the land to get us there?” Sass said.
Building charter schools in and around Charlotte is a battle CMS continues to fight - recently drafting a bill to repeal House Bill 514, passed during 2018’s July General Assembly.
That bill that CMS is trying to stop, would allow four Mecklenburg towns - Matthews, Mint Hill, Cornelius and Huntersville - to create town charter schools set up exclusively for students who live in those areas.
But all would be funded with local taxes, a consideration brought up during Thursday night’s meeting.
“Some might feel that they are paying for the CMS schools with their local taxes and then how would they be paying for this, double paying?" Sass said.
Huntersville wasn’t the only place with school talk Thursday night.
UNC Charlotte announced it is opening up its own elementary school this coming fall 2019.
It’ll be called The Niner University Academy, and plans to be inside a wing of James Martin Middle, a CMS school.
Enrollment for Niner University Elementary is already open, meanwhile, the plans for a possible Huntersville charter school is just getting started in the early stages, but even still Thursday night’s meeting is one step closer to the idea turning into a proposal.
