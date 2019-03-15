Forest Hills Hopes to Repeat as State Champs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Forest Hills Men’s Basketball team won their first state title last season. The Yellow Jackets are just one win away from accomplishing that feat again this year.
“It’s just a testament to their character and hard work and then their skill as well so I’m happy to be along with the ride, along for the ride with them," coach Matt Sides said.
For this team, it goes beyond the coaching staff and players - the community is their sixth man, and they’ve played a huge part in their success.
“It feels like on any given Friday night in our gym, the people that are in the gym - they all helped raise the young men that are playing, whether they were a youth coach, an elementary school teacher, a neighbor, or a parent - so it really is a family team so the people that will pack the gym at Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday they will all have had a hand in helping our young men grow up,” Sides said.
Win or lose on Saturday, Coach Sides is most proud of who his team is off the court.
"The legacy from these past 2 years will be the young men on the team and what those young men have done here at Forest Hills and the legacy they’ve created. Then I think what will define them too, is where they are in 5, 10, 15 years from now and what kind of husbands they are, and fathers they are, and what kind of community members they are and I think that legacy will speak for itself because we’ve got some young men that have tremendous character, and I’m really proud of them for that most of all,” Sides said.
