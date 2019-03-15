Duke, UNC meet for third matchup of season in ACC Tournament semifinals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face off in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte Friday night.
This will be the third matchup in less than a month for the longtime in-state college basketball rivals. North Carolina won the first two games.
Friday night’s game will be the chance for Duke’s superstar freshman Zion Williamson to play a full game against UNC after suffering an injury a little over 30 seconds into the first matchup.
Notable players in the game other than Williamson include North Carolina’s Colby White, Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson as well as Duke’s R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones.
Other than bragging rights, the game will determine what team will play in the ACC championship game Sunday against either Virginia or Florida State.
The game could also potentially affect seeding in the NCAA tournament, as both teams are contenders for a number one seed.
The teams last played on March 9, when the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 79=70.
This will be the third straight year Duke and North Carolina have played in the ACC Tournament and their 23rd ACC Tournament meeting all-time,
