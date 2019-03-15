Dash cam footage aided investigation into deadly police shooting; no charges for officers

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - Thursday, West Memphis Police Department discussed why six officers who shot and killed two people will not be charged.
West Memphis Police shot and killed 22-year-old Megan Rivera and 30-year-old De’Angelo Brown during a traffic stop January 16.
Assistant Chief Robert Langston said officers attempted to pull the car over because it had no license plate and had high beams.
When they didn't pull over, a chase ensued.
Langston said the suspects rammed police cruisers multiple times, and ultimately ran over an officer's legs.
That's when six WMPD officers opened fire, killing Brown and Rivera.
The officer who was hit is out of the hospital but suffered major injuries to both legs. That officer will not be identified.
Five other officers were also relieved of duty with pay during the investigation.
Arkansas State Police ended their investigation with the aid of dash camera footage of the incident and a grand jury decided the officers should not face charges.
An internal investigation is still in place, but Langston said it should wrap up within a few days.
Officers later found the car Rivera and Brown were in was carjacked from a 72-year-old woman in South Carolina.
Brown and Rivera were also wanted on shoplifting charges.
Officers also found a .22 rifle and crack cocaine inside the vehicle.
