Break-in reported, guns stolen from Mooresville shooting range

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - An unknown number of guns were stolen from a shooting range in Mooresville, according to police.
The break-in happened at approximately 2:45 on Friday morning at the Point Blank Shooting Range on River Road.
Managers at Point Blank have been doing an inventory to determine how many guns may have been taken.
Mooresville Police pursued a vehicle towards Charlotte on I-77 shortly after the break-in, but then cancelled the pursuit.
The car was abandoned and is now inthe possession of police.
The investigation is continuing.
