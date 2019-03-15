‘Armed and dangerous’ NC man sought in wife’s murder, sheriff says

MOMEYER, N.C. (Amy Cutler/WNCN) -- Investigators late Friday afternoon issued an arrest warrant for Lynn Keel.
Keel is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of his wife Diana Keel. Authorities said Friday night that Lynn Keel was “armed and dangerous.”
Authorities are looking for Keel is believed to be operating a 1998 Chevy Pick-up possibly pewter/gold color with North Carolina registration plate BBM-9232.
Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. Kell is a 57-year-old white male, 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Authorities said the body of the mother of two was found in a wooded area in Tarboro by an NCDOT worker Tuesday. Keel was found four days after her daughter and coworkers at Wilson Medical Center reported her missing.
According to a 911 call, a coworker said "She has not been heard of in two days. Her daughter has called tonight, looking for her. She hasn't heard from her in two days as well."
Initially, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone called Keel’s husband, Lynn a person of interest in the case.
“We’re going to be able to put this together. It’s just going to take time. We’re working and we want to do things right when we do it,” Stone said Thursday.
Investigators confirm Lynn’s first wife, Bess Keel died at the home where Diana Keel lived.
“Ali was wonderful. She was always happy. She was always kind,” Bess’ cousin said, using a nickname for Diana Keel.
Bess’ cousin asked not to be identified during the ongoing homicide investigation.
Bess’s cousin said she was friends with Diana.
Investigators confirm Bess died back in 2006. The Medical Examiner ruled it an accident, saying she died after falling and hitting her forehead on the front steps.
“Everybody said it didn’t happen that way,” Bess’ cousin said. “She grew up there. That was where she was born and raised,” the cousin added.
The cousin said Lynn Keel went to Colombia and married Diana less than a year after Bess died.
“It was upsetting because it was the family home and there were questions concerning Bess’ death. But if you ever met Ali, it didn’t matter,” the cousin said.
Diana or Ali as she was known to her friends leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
Her friends say Diana’s family in Colombia has made arrangements to travel to Nash County. They’re expected to arrive on Sunday.
Whereabouts of Rexford Lynn Keel, Jr. are currently unknown.
Nash County Sheriff’s Office detectives are following up on leads.
Any information to whereabouts of Rexford Lynn Keel, Jr. can be relayed to Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
