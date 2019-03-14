Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters ride coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway

In the ensuing 35 years, “Ghostbusters” fans from all over the world have been creating their own versions of the Ectomobile. One of the finest examples of an ECTO-1 tribute car belongs to Barrie J. Clark of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Clark and his team spent more than 1,200 hours restoring a 1974 Cadillac Miller-Meteor hearse and outfitting it with a monstrously large 472ci V-8 (for those urgent exorcisms). Clark’s ECTO-1, which spends most of its time at charity events, children’s hospitals, birthday parties, and parades, is fully equipped with a custom ectoplasm containment system, ecto goggles, and loudspeakers that play the otherworldly warning siren from the first movie. The roof rack is stacked high with wraith-wrangling apparatus, most of which was handmade by Clark’s crew.