Warmer weather continues into a potentially wet Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure along the east coast has changed its character over the past couple of days, allowing for southerly breezes and more clouds to filter into the Carolinas. All of that has resulted in a much milder afternoon with readings jumping into the low to mid 70s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
Despite how the clouds have thickened up, we really don't foresee much, if any, of a rain threat this evening. A couple later evening sprinkles could break out in the mountains, but that likely wouldn't be until after sun-down.
Better chances for rain will arrive later tonight in the mountains and then spread east into Friday as a front pushes our way. While this front is currently producing severe weather to our west, it will be dramatically weakened by the time it gets here, so overall this does not look like a very potent system for us. Even with clouds and a bit of wet weather during the afternoon, Friday should still push 70° in the Charlotte area.
As for the weekend, we’ll dry out and cool off a bit with highs close to 60° both days. And get this, with the dry weekend forecast, we’ll experience only our 6th rain-free weekend dating back to September. That’s just crazy!
If you’re making plans beyond the weekend, the dry and seasonal weather will continue through at least the mid-week period.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
