Wanted man, accused of abusing 4-year-old boy, now in custody

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted by the Rowan Sheriff, accused of the repeated abuse of a four-year-old child, is now in jail after turning himself in at the Magistrate’s Office.
Brandon Meeks, 27, had just been placed on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
According to the report, in December of 2018, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began investigating the abuse after the child was brought to the hospital with injuries to his genitals and bruising on his body.
It was determined to be non-accidental trauma. The child was then interviewed at the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury.
Through the course of the investigation, Brandon Meeks was developed as a suspect along with Hannah Eller.
The investigation also revealed Meeks had held the child victim under water in the bathtub as another form of punishment. Eller, the child’s mother, was found to have been aware of the abuse and was present when some of it occurred, however failed to stop, report, or take measures to prevent additional abuse.
Detectives obtained warrants on both Meeks and Eller for child abuse charges and Eller was arrested on Saturday, and was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $75,000 bond.
Meeks is now in jail under a bond of $100,000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.