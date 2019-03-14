Unseasonably warm with temps jumping into the low to mid 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure along the east coast has changed its character over the past couple of days, allowing for southerly breezes and more clouds to filter into the Carolinas. All of that has resulted in a much milder start this morning, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As for the rest of today, it will remain dry and unseasonably warm with afternoon readings jumping into the low to mid 70s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
The next chance for rain will arrive tonight in the mountains and then spread east as a front pushes our way. Better rain chances for the rest of us come Friday as a front moves east through the region, so I’m forecasting scattered showers with perhaps a stray rumble of thunder in one or two spots.
Overall, this does not look like a very potent system for us, and I think most neighborhoods will receive no more than one-half inch of rain – if that. Even with clouds and a bit of wet weather, Friday should still push 70° in the Charlotte area.
As for the weekend, we’ll dry out and cool off a bit with highs close to 60° both days. And get this, with the dry weekend forecast, we’ll experience only our 6th rain-free weekend dating back to September. That’s just crazy!
If your making plans beyond the weekend, the dry, seasonal weather will continue through at least the mid-week period.
Hope you have a day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
