Unseasonably warm with temps jumping into the low to mid 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure along the east coast has changed its character over the past couple of days, allowing for southerly breezes and more clouds to filter into the Carolinas. All of that has resulted in a much milder start this morning, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As for the rest of today, it will remain dry and unseasonably warm with afternoon readings jumping into the low to mid 70s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods.