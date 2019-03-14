Two found guilty in 2016 murder of mother-of-four in Salisbury home invasion

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Two people charged in a deadly home invasion that took the life of a popular waitress at a Salisbury restaurant were found guilty of murder by the Rowan County Criminal Superior Court and will spend the rest of their lives in prison.
The pair were convicted of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon charges. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching their verdict.
On May 24, 2016, police were called to a shooting and home invasion at 38-year-old Lacynda Diane Feimster’s apartment, located in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive.
Feimster was a well-known waitress at O’Charley’s restaurant.
Daniel Real Albarran, 31, of Salisbury, and Sindy Lina Abbitt, 33, were charged with murder and were being held without bond in the Rowan Detention Center.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Lacynda Diane Feimster dead inside her home. At the time, Feimster’s brother says she celebrated one of her four children’s birthdays earlier that day.
Feimster’s mother was at the home was hit in the face with a weapon. She was taken to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center, treated and released.
