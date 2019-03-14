Suspect identified in convenience store robberies

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Law enforcement in Rowan County has now identified a suspect in two armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday at convenience stores in different parts of the county.
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department received numerous tips from the public, and followed leads that lead to identifying Spencer Vann Botteon, 20, as the suspect.
On Wednesday, just after 4:00 am, a man attempted to rob the Kangaroo Mart in China Grove. About an hour later, the clerk at the Rushco on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury was robbed at gunpoint. Later in the day, Pop’s Country Store on Highway 601 was also robbed.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for arrest for Botteon for robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to the report, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police spent the night searching several locations for Botteon without success. The joint investigation with the Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury PD and China Grove PD continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5340, or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Det. Travis Allen (704) 216-8715 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.