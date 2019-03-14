Some Uptown residents disappointed to hear Panthers practice fields could move to SC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Football fan David Reese said he has lived across the street from the Carolina Panthers ‘ practice fields in uptown Charlotte for the last 20 years. He said the proximity of his home to the fields and Bank of America Stadium made him want to live in the area. From his home, he has been able to watch Panthers players practice for years.
“You’ve got my share of football’s kicked over here. Some of them, I’ve hung on to. A lot of them I try to throw back over the fence,” Reese told WBTV Wednesday.
Reese has seen a lot of players come and go, but he’ll always have the memories.
“(I) saw John Kasay throw a bag of footballs over the fence and climb over and get out here and kick on his own,” Reese recalled during the interview.
Unfortunately for Reese, seeing the world-class athletes on a daily basis may not be in the cards much longer.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that Panthers owner David Tepper had met with lawmakers about creating new practice facilities, parking areas and a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility in South Carolina.
“It is a unified effort. This is the kind of thing we’ve done before in South Carolina with great success – bringing exciting new ventures whether it’s manufacturing or other things to South Carolina,” said McMaster during a press conference Wednesday.
What could be South Carolina’s big gain might be a loss for the Panthers fans who live close to the current facilities.
“I’ve enjoyed living here so I’d hate to see the practice fields go,” said Reese.
Terry McFadden, another neighbor who lives just yards from the field, said he has been going to Panthers games with his daughter for 20 years. He isn’t happy about the potential move either.
“I’m not happy with that at all. We talk about the Carolina connection, but the connection is bend over North Carolina by South Carolina,” said McFadden.
Some residents who live near the current fields aren’t opposed to the team creating a new practice space.
“I think that’d be alright, get some more South Carolina fans involved and I’d be curious what’s gonna go in the place and how they’re gonna utilize the space,” said neighbor Greg Brentrup.
While the relocation of the practice facilities has yet to be made official, some neighbors are already worried about what could replace the current fields.
Brentrup said he is hoping that more apartments will not be built in the space. Reese wants something Panthers-related to be constructed.
“I hope they just don’t put another high rise in front of my place,” said Reese.
A final decision has yet to be made regarding the future of the Panthers’ practice facilities.
