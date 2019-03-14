Sheriff: Burglar caught inside beauty salon years after conviction for robbing one

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man who was once convicted of robbing a beauty salon at knife-point is back behind bars after deputies say they caught him breaking into a another beauty salon Thursday morning.
Between September and March, deputies reported two separate break-ins at a salon on Sandy Springs Road, near Lone Hickory. Because of the repeated targeting, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted additional security checks at the business.
Around 12:55 a.m. Thursday, deputies noticed a vehicle at the salon and saw a broken window on the front of the business. They say 46-year-old Philip Todd Stroud was still inside. He was taken into custody then to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He’s being charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Deputies say Stroud was convicted for a 2010 crime in which he robbed a salon with a knife and threatened to kill a woman. They say he has a lengthy, violent criminal record for other crimes as well. That’s why the sheriff’s office took the new case to the District Attorney’s Office in an attempt to increase the $5,000 bond given to Stroud on Thursday.
“This man is a prime example of the repeat offenders our deputies, and our community deal with a majority of the time," Sheriff Darren E. Campbell said. "Due to a close working relationship between the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office a Notice of Hearing to increase the bond amount has been filed in District Court.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there is no word on whether that bond will be increased.
