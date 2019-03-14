Seniors discover new adventures at Cabarrus Expo

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: More than 1,000 participated in Wednesday’s Senior Health and Wellness Expo at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.
The free Expo, hosted annually by Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Department, provided free health and wellness resources, activities and screenings.
Jan Maynard (61) and Teresa Small (60) agree age is simply a number and look for ways to challenge themselves to a healthy lifestyle.
The two visited first-time exhibitor iFly, an indoor skydiving facility soon opening in Concord, to learn more about the adventure.
“I thought it was an interesting concept,” said Small. “I would never jump out of a plane, but they broke down the science and skills needed to participate in flying. He took my fear away.”
Both Maynard and Small are giving indoor skydiving a shot next week.
“I’ve always tried new things,” said Maynard. “Last week I went down a 130 foot waterslide, so why not try flying inside?”
When not planning their next adventure, Maynard and Small participate in a variety of classes at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (331 Corban Ave.).
“We enjoy coming to the Expo every year, but we also participate in classes at the senior center,” said Small. “Everything there is exceptional. It really is the happiest place on Earth—to us.”
Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong is pleased with this years’ Expo.
“The Expo gets better and better every year,” said Strong. “Our goal is to provide wellness and educational opportunities to improve the quality of life for Cabarrus County residents. The Expo is really a showcase of all the programs and opportunities seniors can find in the county.”
Attendees took part in life-saving wellness examinations, including blood pressure screenings and hearing and vision checks, provided by Atrium Health and other local providers. Participants also took part in fitness and fall assessments, and educational sessions on home healthcare decisions, AARP, proper nutrition and diabetes prevention.
For more information on Senior Health and Wellness Expo or services for Cabarrus County seniors, visit cabarruscounty.us/seniors or call 704-920-3484.
