Person reportedly stabbed during armed robbery in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed during an armed robbery in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Flagstaff Lane, which is off of Tyvola Road near South Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury during the robbery but did not give further details.
Officials have not said if a suspect was taken into custody or if anyone is being sought.
No names or further information have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
