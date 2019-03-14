Panthers make offensive line a priority during NFL Free Agency

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a season where Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked 29 times and didn’t finish the season due to a shoulder injury, the team has made improving the offensive line a key during NFL Free Agency.
Today, the team made it official that they have re-signed tackle Daryl Willliams and signed free agent center Matt Paradis. They also have released tackle Matt Kalil.
Williams comes back on a one year deal. He injured his knee in training camp and only played in one game this season before he was shut down for good. In 2017, Williams was named to the NFL All-Pro team. In 40 games played with Carolina, he has started 29.
Paradis comes to the Panthers from the Denver Broncos. The team inked him to a 3 year deal. Paradis was a 6th round draft pick to Denver back in 2014 and was the starting center for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 as Denver beat Carolina 24-10.
During that championship season, Paradis only gave up one sack.
Kalil is let go by the team after only 2 seasons.
He came to the team from Minnesota and in his first season, he started all 16 games as well as the one playoff game for Carolina.
Kalil would miss all of the 2018 season due to a knee injury.
