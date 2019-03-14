Man found dead on living room floor in Chesterfield Co, three suspects in custody

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was found dead with several gunshot wounds late Thursday night in Chesterfield County.
Deputies with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on James Teal Road and located the body of Emanuel Bernard Palmer, 50, on the living room floor.
Officials say an investigation has revealed the shooting occurred during an argument.
Alexander Terrel Watson was charged with murder. Na-Kee Makissia Don-janiece Palmer, 17, was charged with neglecting to report a crime and Nijmah Myshia Rosalind Palmer, 17, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
The shooting remains under investigation.
