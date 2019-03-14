Livingstone College to offer ROTC in fall

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: Livingstone College is in the business of developing leaders and so is the United States Army ROTC.
That’s why the Army ROTC program coming to the campus of Livingstone is a perfect marriage of leadership excellence.
Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., announced last month that the Army ROTC program would start in the fall of 2019.
Through classes and field training, Army ROTC provides students with tools to become an Army officer without interfering with their other classes, and gives students money for tuition while enhancing their college experience.
“The most important thing about Army ROTC is that it gives you a solid foundation and a stepping stone in pursuing your career path as a leader,” said Dr. Curtis Dean, assistant professor who is serving as faculty liaison of the program. “By graduation, students will earn not only a degree, but also a commission as second lieutenant in the Army, Amy Reserves or Army National Guard.”
Army ROTC begins with a basic course of instructions taught during the first two years of college. Cadets learn the principles of leadership, Army history and Army organization and structure.
During the final two years of college, cadets participate in an advanced course of instruction that teaches the principles of military leadership and military field craft, and provides opportunities for adventure training, all designed to develop and hone a cadets’ leadership skills and ability, Dean said.
If a student has at least two or more years remaining toward their undergraduate degree but not enough time to complete the basic course, students can enter the advanced course by completing the leader’s training course at Fort Knox, Ky., during the summer.
ROTC cadets committed to serving in the program are eligible for scholarships covering the costs for tuition and fees, $800 per semester for textbooks, and a monthly stipend of $420 for personal expenses. As a commission to second lieutenant upon graduation, graduates can earn a starting salary of $57,000 annually.
Also, graduates interested in pursuing a master’s degree can receive free tuition under the Army GI Bill.
“This new partnership with Army ROTC will help our student population pay for their education and develop strong leadership skills,” Jenkins said. “We believe it is a great partnership for our institution as we prepare young men and women for the world.”
For more information, contact Dr. Curtis Dean at (704) 216-6834 or email cdean@livingstone.edu
