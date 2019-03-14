Kannapolis Fire Department graduates new class of firefighters

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - On Tuesday, March 12, the Kannapolis Fire Department welcomed seven new firefighters to its ranks. The new recruits completed four months of fire, rescue and medical training prior to officially joining the department.
A badge pinning ceremony was conducted at Kannapolis City Hall recognizing their achievement. During the ceremony family members pinned their badge on for the first time, signifying the transition from “Recruit” to “Firefighter.”
At the close of the ceremony they were administered the firefighter’s oath by Kannapolis City Clerk, Bridgette Bell. During the ceremony, Class President Ronald Sloop challenged the group to continue their training and never stop learning, as they each join their respective companies.
The new firefighters have been assigned to shift positions at the City’s various fire stations and will begin work immediately.
