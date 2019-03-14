Forever Family: Meet Amber and Connor

Amber led Connor in a quiet, peaceful, methodical way and always had a kind spirit in her approach with him. She was eager to help her brother, was quick to ask for permission and was grateful for any moment that focused on her. This 8 year old seemed to be very adaptable and when you observed her you could see that at times she was reluctant when playing alone, but when encouraged she was quick to engage more fully and “let her red hair down.” Amber was not spunky or firey, she was gentle and thoughtful.