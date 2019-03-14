4 detained, driver flees after ALE agents pull over stolen vehicle in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - A driver fled and four people were detained after ALE agents pulled over a stolen vehicle in Hickory Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the incident happened on Highway 70 near the Hickory Plaza Shopping Center.
ALE agents spotted a vehicle and thought a drug transaction was happening inside. Officials stopped the car, and the driver pulled into the Hickory Plaza Shopping Center.
The driver jumped from the vehicle and ran, leaving four others in the car. ALE called for assistance then highway patrol and Hickory police arrived quickly,
Officials detained the four people who were inside the car and searched for the driver, but never found him.
The vehicle was determined stolen, and according to police they didn’t find any drugs in the car.
The owner of the vehicle now has it back, and officials are still looking for the driver who fled from the traffic stop.
There’s no word on charges. but the four people who were detained are being questioned.
