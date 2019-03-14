Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who stole prescription pills from west Charlotte CVS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to find the man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint and got away with thousands of dollars worth of prescription drugs.
The incident happened the evening of February 21 at the CVS store off Kendall Drive in west Charlotte. Police say the suspect entered the store shortly after 7 pm and went straight for the pharmacy.
“It’s almost as if this guy knew exactly what he wanted and knew where it was and wanted to get in and get it out as quickly as possible,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance video recorded in the store shows the armed suspect hop the counter at the pharmacy, and make the pharmacist take him to the drug safe.
“We don’t know if there was necessarily a connection with the store itself, but we think at some point the guy may have come into this store or did some surveillance because he knew exactly where the drugs were that he wanted,” explained Miller.
The video shows the suspect shoveling drugs into a bag. Miller says the man was targeting pills that can only be purchased behind the counter.
“This isn’t your typical over the counter Tylenol or Advil,” explained Miller. “This is the really strong expensive stuff that has to come strictly from a doctor.”
Miller said the man was able to take more than $2000 worth of drugs from the store.
He said the suspect is described as being around 6’ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The man was wearing a blue handkerchief over his face at the time of the robbery. He was also wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, with one white shoe and one black shoe.
If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.
