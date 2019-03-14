Concord native serves aboard USS Spruance

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - U.S. Navy Ensign Dexter Ledbetter, from Concord, a search and rescue swimmer aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), recovers a simulated man overboard during a man overboard drill in the South China Sea, March 1, 2019.
The Spruance is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Spruance is the second ship to be named for Admiral Raymond A. Spruance, who commanded American naval forces at the Battles of Midway and the Philippine Sea. He was later Ambassador to the Philippines.
The Community Outreach division of the U.S. Navy will often send out releases dealing with local men and women who are serving their country.
