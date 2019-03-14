Cold front expected to bring milder temperatures over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - So, after 14 of the past 23 Fridays have seen rain, can you guess what the forecast is for the remainder of this week? Well, the best chance of rain is indeed, on Friday again. However, our data right now is indicating the rain along the cold front over Mississippi will thin out over time with little, if any rain left for us by the time it crosses the region on Friday.
Having said that, our model data this spring has been rather shaky and there has been a tendency for it to underplay the precipitation output from these systems, so make no mistake, we’re not guaranteeing a dry Friday by any stretch yet. Check back for updates especially if you have outdoor plans.
Meanwhile, the cold front will live up to its name as it will drive our high temperatures down from around 70 degrees Thursday and Friday into the upper 50s to around 60 for the weekend and beyond. Lows will return to the 30s again. Overall, those are seasonal numbers for this time of year. And the weather pattern beyond Friday definitely looks dry for the weekend and for the first half of next week!
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.