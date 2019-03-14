Charlotte makes list of cities with most aggressive drivers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The city with the most aggressive drivers is Los Angeles, according to GasBuddy.
Los Angeles drivers are apparently 22-percent more aggressive than the average U.S. driver.
Trailing behind Los Angeles is Philadelphia, whose drivers are more than 21-percent more aggressive than the average U.S. driver, according to GasBuddy.
Where does Charlotte fall on the list? Number 11 - Making Charlotteans 6.17-percent more aggressive than the average U.S. driver.
The most frequent aggressive driving habits, according to the study, are hard braking, rapid acceleration, and speeding. Days with the most aggressive driving events are Fridays, with the least amount of aggressive events happening on Wednesdays.
Below are the top 30 cities with the most aggressive drivers:
- Los Angeles 21.98%
- Philadelphia 21.83%
- Sacramento 21.53%
- Atlanta 20.26%
- San Francisco 19.02%
- San Diego 17.57%
- Orlando 9.33%
- Detroit 7.81%
- Austin 6.53%
- Las Vegas 6.44%
- Charlotte 6.17%
- Pittsburgh 5.30%
- Phoenix 4.82%
- Boston 4.34%
- Dallas-Fort Worth 4.07%
- Chicago 3.14%
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale 2.54%
- Baltimore 2.42%
- Tampa-St. Petersburg 2.08%
- Washington D.C. -0.15%
- San Antonio -1.24%
- Houston -1.37%
- New York -1.94%
- Kansas City -2.33%
- St. Louis -3.00%
- Denver -3.16%
- Portland, OR -4.44%
- Cincinnati -6.13%
- Seattle -10.23%
- Minneapolis-St. Paul -12.59%
