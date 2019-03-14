Catawba College Teacher Ed students learn and teach during visit to Overton Elementary

The visit immersed the first and second graders in a variety of multicultural texts and activities designed to encourage critical thinking and personal connections to the texts. Through texts, such as, “Show Way” by Jacqueline Woodson, “Anansi and the Magic Stick” by Eric Kimmel, and “The Rough Face Girl” by Rafe Martin, the Catawba students were able to foster discussions with the first and second graders about historical perspective, cultural traditions, folklore, and celebrating differences.