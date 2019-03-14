Car slams into dealership lot after collision on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A collision between two vehicles on E. Independence Boulevard this evening left one driver injured and several cars damaged.
The initial accident took place near the Idlewild Road exit on US-74 as a pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer at around 6:20 p.m. The pickup truck was pushed from the road as a result of the collision and slammed into the Town and Country Ford dealership’s lot, hitting two parked vehicles as a result.
The driver of the pickup truck has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No further information has been released at this time.
