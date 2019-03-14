NC bill allowing colleges to sell alcohol at athletic venues headed to General Assembly

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A bill set to be introduced in the North Carolina General Assembly next Monday would authorize public colleges and universities to allow alcohol sales at stadiums. athletic facilities, and arenas located on school property.
WBTV was given a first look at the bill Thursday afternoon before it’s official introduction next week.
Representative John Bell and North Carolina Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn are sponsoring the bill, set to be filed next week, that will allow public universities to sell beer and wine at venues on campus.
“We’ve heard from law enforcement, administrators and students and believe this is a positive step for safety and economic growth,” said Rep. Bell in a tweet Thursday.
