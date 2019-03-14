Beto O’Rourke tells Texas TV station he’s running for president

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs as Oprah Winfrey presses him to make the announcement that he is running for president during a live interview on a Times Square stage at "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square," Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he’s running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: "I'm really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It's a big part of why I'm running. This city is the best example of this country at its best."

O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.

