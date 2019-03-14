2 accused of sexually assaulting woman jogger near light rail

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested two men who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman jogger near a light rail in Charlotte Wednesday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 22-year-old Tyler Macieira and 23-year-old Sterling Foreman were arrested in the incident.
Police say the two men approached a woman who was jogging near the light rail on Bland Street Wednesday around 7 p.m. The two men reportedly sexually assaulted the woman.
Around 30 minutes after this incident, police say the same two suspects approached a man with a gun, and one of them identified himself as a police officer.
The man told police about the incident and the two men were arrested.
Foreman was charged with sexual battery, assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer, while Macieira was charged with sexual battery.
No further information was released.
