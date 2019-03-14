2 accused of sexually assaulting woman jogger near light rail

Men charged with sexually assaulting jogger
By WBTV Web Staff | March 14, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 5:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested two men who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman jogger near a light rail in Charlotte Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 22-year-old Tyler Macieira and 23-year-old Sterling Foreman were arrested in the incident.

Police say the two men approached a woman who was jogging near the light rail on Bland Street Wednesday around 7 p.m. The two men reportedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Officers in the Central Division arrested two men for their involvement in a sexual assault case. Officer Blake Page gives more information about this incident in this video.

Around 30 minutes after this incident, police say the same two suspects approached a man with a gun, and one of them identified himself as a police officer.

The man told police about the incident and the two men were arrested.

Foreman was charged with sexual battery, assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer, while Macieira was charged with sexual battery.

No further information was released.

