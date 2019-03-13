Western Rowan County home heavily damaged by fire

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The home that Sherry Edwards and her husband have shared for more than thirty years was heavily damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw heavy smoke coming from the house on Woodgrove Drive just before 2:30 pm. Woodgrove is located off Bear Poplar Road near Mount Ulla.
“Stuff happens,” Edwards said. “Nobody hurt, thank the good Lord.”
Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire.
Andy Russell, assistant chief of the West Rowan Fire Department, said he called for extra crews to get the additional manpower. Water also had to be trucked to the scene.
Firefighters from West Rowan, Atwell, Locke, Salisbury, Wayside (Iredell County), and Cleveland all responded, as well as the Rowan Rescue Squad.
Russell said that when he arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a bedroom and living room area on one side of the house.
Firefighters did manage to extinguish the fire quickly, but there was still extensive damage. No one was home at the time of the fire and it had a head start on firefighters.
Edwards said that she and her husband were planning to remodel the house in the next few weeks. She’s just thankful that no one was hurt, including her little dog Jack, who she said has been with her for ten years.
The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
