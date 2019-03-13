Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old from Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Pender County man.
Wade Hampton Moore, 85, was last seen at 132 Inlet Drive in Wilmington.
He is 5′11 and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a sweat shirt.
Moore was operating a white 2005 Ford F-150 with the license plate number XSE4880.
According to the Silver Alert, his possible destinations include South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.