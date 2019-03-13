Search warrants against Dowless in NC-9 investigation released

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - A Wake County judge ordered three search warrants executed in connection with the state criminal investigation into North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which were released Wednesday.
Judge Paul Ridgeway ordered the three warrants--executed between December 2018 and January 2019--be unsealed in an order entered Tuesday.
The affidavit includes interviews with multiple women who said McCrae Dowless paid them to get people to request absentee ballots in the ’18 primary and, later, paid them to have the voters fill out the absentee ballots, witness them and collect them.
The first search warrant was for records from State Employee’s Credit Union. The affidavit says Dowless didn’t have an account there but agents witnessed him withdrawing money from the SECU ATM in Bladenboro in May ’18.
The second search warrant was for Dowless’ cell phone records. It was executed in January. The supporting affidavit details interviews with Matthew Mathis and Caitlyn Croom. Mathis and Croom were both indicted along with Dowless last month on charges from the 2016 general election.
Both Mathis and Croom said Dowless would pay them $112.50 for every 20 completed absentee ballot request forms they collected. They both said Dowless would pay them another $112.50 for every 20 completed absentee ballots they collected in the 2016 election.
The third warrant is for bank records from Wells Fargo, where an account for a PAC affiliated with Dowless, Patriots for Progress, had accounts. That’s the organization Mark Harris wrote a personal check to in 2017 to retain Dowless. This affidavit focuses on 2016 payments.
Among the things included in the affidavit to obtain Patriots for Progress PAC bank records are details of payments made by Bladen County Commissioner Ashley Trivette to Dowless that noted she paid the PAC. Payments weren’t disclosed by PAC, according to the affidavit. The affidavit for Patriots for Progress PAC bank records also outlines potential campaign finance violations committed by the organization.
The warrants, which were first uncovered by WBTV in February, were executed by investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and sealed at the request of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who is handling the state prosecution of the case.
The warrants sought banking and phone records related to Dowless, who worked for Republican Mark Harris in the 2018 election.
Dowless was indicted in late February on election-related charges stemming from the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to hold a new election in late February at the abrupt end of a four-day hearing into voting irregularities in the district, specifically in Bladen and Robeson Counties.
WBTV and a coalition of more than a dozen media outlets took legal action last week to unseal the three search warrants, which had previously been secret.
On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge ruled the warrants be unsealed, stating “The arguments in favor of public access outweigh the need for sealing.”
The NCSBE is in its final order in the NC-9 investigation. The order marks the formal step in officially ordering a new election, following the conclusion of the investigation hearing last month.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.