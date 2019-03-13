Quiet, mild weather expected to stick around - for a few days at least

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The quiet weather will continue for a little while longer. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s and we will reach the low 70s on Thursday.
It should be dry tomorrow and most of Thursday. Late on Thursday, a few showers could start to move into the mountain counties ahead of a cold front.
The best chance for rain will fall overnight and into Friday morning. Still, temps will be in the low 70s on Friday.
Behind the front, we will see some changes for the weekend. It will be cooler – in the upper 50s to low 60s but it will also be dry. That dry streak looks to stretch into next week.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
