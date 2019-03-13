Nice weather, sunshine today with highs jumping into the upper 60s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure is still firmly in control of our weather and so after a chilly start, today will be dry and pretty nice with a decent amount of sunshine before clouds increase late in the day. Afternoon readings will be nice and mild, jumping into the upper 60s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
The next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday, but that still looks to be confined to the mountains. Better rain chances for the rest of us come Friday as a front moves in. That will make for the 5th straight rainy Friday for the Charlotte region and 15 of the last 24. In advance of the front, both Thursday and Friday will be warm, with a high close to 70° Thursday and low to middle 70s in the Friday forecast.
There’s more good news regarding this next rain chance and the weekend. It’s a one-shot deal, meaning rain moves in on Friday and rain moves right back out on Friday. And despite the small chance for a thunderstorm, the wet weather doesn’t look to be all that heavy. From there we’ll dry out and cool off a bit for the weekend with highs close to 60° both days. And get this, with the dry weekend forecast, we’ll experience only our 6th rain free weekend dating back to September. That’s just crazy!
If you’re making pans beyond the weekend, the dry, seasonal weather will continue through at least the mid-week period.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
