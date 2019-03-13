Multiple Union County businesses broken into during overnight smash-and-grab spree

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - Several businesses in Indian Trail are dealing with damages after an overnight spree of break-ins in which the thieves used rocks to smash through the glass storefronts.
Chinatown Buffet, Sabor Latin Street Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jets Pizza and New York Pizza and Pasta were all broken into between 2:35 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. All of these businesses were located off of US-74 or on Old Monroe Highway.
Deputies are actively investigating these incidents and are attempting to find any footage or witnesses that can help to identify the individuals involved. Those with further information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789.