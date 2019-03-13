Milder air moving into the Carolinas as we work toward a (hopefully) dry weekend

By Leigh Brock | March 13, 2019 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 2:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Milder air will move into the Carolinas for the next two days. The price will be that we have a better chance for rain.

Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday and Friday. There is only a small shower chance late in the day on Thursday. Even that will mainly be confined to the mountains. Friday is a different story.

A cold front will move through and give us the chance for rain on Friday. It doesn’t look like an all day wash-out but showers are a possibility.

The weekend could end up being dry! It will be a little cooler though. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We even stay dry as we move into next week.

Have a good evening!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

