Milder air moving into the Carolinas as we work toward a (hopefully) dry weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Milder air will move into the Carolinas for the next two days. The price will be that we have a better chance for rain.
Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday and Friday. There is only a small shower chance late in the day on Thursday. Even that will mainly be confined to the mountains. Friday is a different story.
A cold front will move through and give us the chance for rain on Friday. It doesn’t look like an all day wash-out but showers are a possibility.
The weekend could end up being dry! It will be a little cooler though. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We even stay dry as we move into next week.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.