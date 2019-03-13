Metal detectors in all schools? CMS says not so fast...

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You might recognize Ardrey Kell Student Luke Drago. Back in the fall he spoke to the CMS board at their meeting the week after the deadly Butler high shooting—he asked the board to come up with a better system of safety for CMS. At last night’s meeting, he returned; 5 months later asking them for answers—because he says the new system isn’t working and guns keep making their way on campuses when you look at recent reports.
“I pleaded with you for comprehensive security policies that would keep myself and my fellow students safe in our schools," said Drago to the board about his previous visit.
Drago mentioned what he believes are faults in CMS’s new security screenings,“Yet somehow CMS has yet to find a single weapon in their search program. None of these guns were found through wanding. So whats the solution? An actual metal detector policy.”
But is it easier said than done?
The National Institute of Justice reports metal detectors models used in schools usually cost around $4,000 With 31 high schools in CMS – if one metal detector was purchased for each CMS high school, you’re already looking at an estimated base cost of around $124,000. That’s just for High schools.
But the NIJ says its not the initial cost of the detectors that’s an issue, it’s the cost of staffing required to operate the systems and screenings. In New York City, 50 of their inner city high schools use the metal detector program—for one high school with 2 thousand students it takes 9 security officers to run the system and 2 hours each morning. With the time it takes, they also cite schools must completely restructure their class periods in order for students to get to class on time.
“Im really not sure that we are going to move towards that airport style security," said CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox during last night’s meeting in response to Drago.
Already CMS utilizes a vary of 5-7 staff members during the each of the new security screenings, which means they would most likely have to hire more staff to operate metal detector programs at each school.
“I’m not saying that we wont, but i’m also saying that right now it just doesn’t fit into the plan," said Wilcox.
