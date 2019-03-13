Metal detectors in all schools? CMS says not so fast...

But the NIJ says its not the initial cost of the detectors that’s an issue, it’s the cost of staffing required to operate the systems and screenings. In New York City, 50 of their inner city high schools use the metal detector program—for one high school with 2 thousand students it takes 9 security officers to run the system and 2 hours each morning. With the time it takes, they also cite schools must completely restructure their class periods in order for students to get to class on time.