Man wanted in Salisbury convenience store robbery

(Salisbury Police Department)
March 13, 2019 at 10:18 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 10:18 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is being sought in an armed robbery that happened at a Salisbury convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Salisbury police say a man went into the Rushco on Jake Alexander Blvd near I-85 and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. It happened around 5 a.m. Police say another robbery happened about 45 minutes prior, at 4:13 a.m., at a Kangaroo convenience store in China Grove.

Police believe the two robberies are related.

The robber is described by police as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a red bandanna and a Converse track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 704-638-5388 or 1-866-639-5245.

