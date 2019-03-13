Man illegally in the US arrested for trafficking marijuana in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man who police say was in the United States illegally was arrested for trafficking marijuana through FedEx in Rowan County.
Yoshio Avila-Munoz, 37, was allegedly transporting marijuana across state lines from California to North Carolina. On Tuesday, Concord Police Department was alerted to a FedEx package mailed to a Salisbury home.
A K-9 detected the presence and/or odor of narcotics in the package. A search warrant was obtained that led to the discovery of 20 bags of marijuana, officials say.
Authorities from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Concord Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Homeland Security delivered the package to the Salisbury home on Park Road.
The package was secured by an occupant of the home and placed inside. Avila-Munoz left the home in a vehicle and was stopped at a convenience store in Faith, North Carolina, officials say.
Officials with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and recovered the package and searched the home. Investigators found evidence of prior packages from California, one handgun, one shotgun, two rifles, methamphetamine and additional marijuana.
The value of the drugs seized was approximately $60,000.
Avila-Munoz was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances. An immigration detainer was placed on the suspect.
Officials say because he was in the states illegally, he is prohibited from having firearms and faces potential federal charges.
