Man arrested after firing gun during road rage incident on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is in custody after shooting and striking another vehicle on US-74 Wednesday morning in what police describe as a ‘road rage incident’.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the victim in the incident entered onto outbound Independence Boulevard when she accidentally entered a lane being used by a red Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Chevrolet then proceeded to shoot at the victim’s vehicle, striking the car before fleeing the scene.
Police later determined that Nassir Derrell, 20, was the driver of the Chevrolet and he has since been placed under arrest and charged with one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property and shooting in city limits.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
