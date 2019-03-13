‘Haunted’ chest of drawers for sale at Salisbury ReStore

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - If you know or someone you know is looking for some new bedroom furniture, and you don’t mind a specter or two coming into your home, the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Salisbury has just what you need.
The two-piece bedroom suite, “handcarved in the 1950s," was posted on the store’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. However, one of the pieces comes with a ghostly warning from the previous owner... the highboy is haunted.
“[The previous owner] reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room,” the post warns. Apparently, the furniture could spook your pups as well, considering “He also reports that the dogs would not stop barking at it.”
The frightful furniture is available at the store, located on S. Main Street between E B Avenue and E C Avenue at the low cost of just $1,000 - and maybe a few sleepless nights.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.