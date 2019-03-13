Governor Cooper to speak in Salisbury on Wednesday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak on Wednesday morning in Salisbury.
Cooper will speak at the NC Main Street Conference going on through Thursday. Cooper will be speaking at the F & M Trolley Barn on E. Liberty Street.
Nearly 700 people are in Salisbury for the conference to talk about economic development in downtown areas from across North Carolina.
"The influx of visitors will not only serve as an opportunity to showcase what makes the community an original, but will also provide a substantial economic impact from increased visitor spending at local restaurants, shops and lodging businesses," wrote James Meacham , Chief Executive Officer for Rowan Tourism.
“The ability to successfully host the conference relies on strong partnerships between North Carolina Department of Commerce, North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center, City of Salisbury, Downtown Salisbury, Rowan Tourism, local businesses and numerous volunteers working together to provide excellent hospitality and being originals for the guests,” Meacham added. “We are grateful to North Carolina Commerce and Main Street for returning to our community and holding their annual event in Downtown Salisbury.”
The NC Annual Main Street Conference is one of the many educational offerings, provided by the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, a division within the state’s NC Department of Commerce.
