Ex-police officer accused of filing false police report

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Hickory Police have drawn up warrants against a former Statesville Police officer accusing him of filing a false police report and obstruction and delay.
Court papers show Christopher Rivera called Hickory Police to his apartment in town early on New Year’s Day. Rivera was a corporal with the Statesville Police at the time. He reported that he had been assaulted in the parking lot and his unmarked police car was stolen.
In search warrants filed since then, Hickory Police say Rivera told them his police gear was not in the car but was kept in his apartment. Hickory officers, according to the paperwork, noticed mud on Rivera’s boots, a cut lip, some mud stains on his wife’s jeans at the knees and that Rivera appeared intoxicated.
Police later did find Riveras’s law enforcement gear in his wife’s trunk. The gear was muddy, according to the court papers. Later that morning the Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle was found down an embankment along Sandy Ford Road. It appeared, according to troopers, that the vehicle had gone through an intersection and went off the roadway. The airbags did not deploy but troopers did find what appeared to some blood on the steering wheel. The area around the car was wet and muddy at the time, according to investigators, with boot prints similar to Rivera’s on the scene.
Hickory Police began looking into the entire incident and notified Statesville Police. An internal investigation began there and Rivera was placed on paid, administrative leave.
In February, Hickory Police drew up warrants charging Rivera. Rivera then left the Statesville department. Even so, Chief David Addison says the investigation there is ongoing. “It has not been completed at this time,” he said. Meanwhile Hickory officers have been unable to find Rivera to serve the warrants. Both are misdemeanors.
