CMS Board approves over $95K grant toward mental health support for Butler High School

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “The gun problem is getting worse, not better."
Those were the words of an Ardrey Kell student, talking about guns in schools during tonight’s CMS’s board meeting. The student spoke just minutes before the board approved a $95,115.83 grant for emergency support funds directed towards Butler High School.
The grant is in response to the deadly shooting inside Butler’s hallways—killing a 16-year-old student in October. School leaders say the recovery process is still just that—a process—and that it takes money.
The grant will go towards better mental health services, at Butler High; hiring another part time social worker and implementing the new violence, suicide and bully prevention program, Sources of Strength. The anti-bullying program plans to use student peer leaders alongside teacher mentors— aiming to positively impact and blend school cliques hoping to turn them away from suicide and violence.
“Kids are our best weapon for keeping guns off schools, kids that stay away from guns and kids that tell staff that there are guns on campuses," mentioned Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox during the meeting in response to the students remarks.
The grant is only a temporary fund through 2020 funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
