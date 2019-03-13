Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper considers move to South Carolina

A BILL TO AMEND SECTION 12-6-3360, CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, RELATING TO THE JOB TAX CREDIT, SO AS TO PROVIDE FOR A PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM; TO AMEND SECTION 4-9-30, RELATING TO THE DESIGNATION OF POWERS UNDER THE ALTERNATE FORMS OF GOVERNMENT, SO AS TO PROHIBIT THE LEVY OF COUNTY LICENSE FEES AND TAXES ON A PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM; TO AMEND SECTION 5-7-30, RELATING TO POWERS OF A MUNICIPALITY, SO AS TO PROHIBIT THE LEVY OF A BUSINESS LICENSE TAX ON A PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM; AND BY ADDING SECTION 5-3-20 SO AS TO PROVIDE THAT THE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY A PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM MAY NOT BE ANNEXED BY A MUNICIPALITY WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM.