Body found during search for missing NC woman

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) - Authorities said they found the body of a woman while searching for a Nash County missing woman.
Officials wouldn't confirm that the body is that of Diana Alejandra Keel, who was reported missing in Nash County on Friday.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation found the body off of Polks Hole Road in Tarboro, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
"There is definitely foul play afoot," he said.
Stone also said that Diana Keel's husband, Lynn, was brought in for questioning on Tuesday. Stone said he was a person of interest and believed he may be able to help identify the body.
Lynn Keel was able to go home later Tuesday. Investigators said they are in the process of obtaining search warrants for their vehicles.
The couple has a 10-year-old son together.
Investigators also said that Keel's previous wife died in their home in 2006. Her death was ruled an accident.
An autopsy of the body is expected to be done by Wednesday, Stone said.
Keel's church held a vigil for her Tuesday night.
"This was not supposed to happen. Lord, I love Diana. I love her, her spirit, her character," said a parishioner.
The investigation is ongoing.
