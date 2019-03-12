Why close Faith Elementary School? One-on-one with board chairman Josh Wagner

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The school board in Rowan County has decided to move forward with a redistricting plan that would close several schools, including 90-year-old Faith Elementary.
Many in the community are unhappy about it, saying they will pull their children from the school system before they let them go somewhere else.
On Tuesday, WBTV spoke with Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Chairman Josh Wagner about the decision, and why Faith is first on the list for closure.
“My response has been look, we have to start somewhere and we have to be equitable when we do it. If you start prioritizing one community over another for any reason, I just think that’s unfair. I think we need to be willing to look at the entire county equally and not put any community above another," Wagner said.
"When you go back and look at the capital committee’s data, Faith was in the bottom eight, they were one of the oldest schools on the list, they were also one of the lowest ranked in terms of the energy rating. But the biggest thing that stood out to me is they have the highest energy per square foot cost and the highest energy per student cost as far as the building.”
Wagner says the board is doing what past boards have failed to do in dealing with redistricting and making “hard decisions.”
The plan on the table now would close Faith Elementary at the end of the year.
“Doing some research today, even out of the number of students that they have now, about 60-70 of those students aren’t even in the district for Faith,” Wagner added. “When you look at the community, there’s only about 250-270 kids for that building with a capacity of 440, when you’re surrounded by four other schools with probably 200 students more, do you really need that? I don’t know that you do right now.”
If the plan is approved, Faith students would move to Koontz Elementary, and 244 Koontz students would move to other schools. That would put Koontz at 90% capacity. But what about teachers and staff at Faith?
“Theoretically you’d be able to move almost all of Faith staff with their students," Wagner said.
The decision isn’t playing well in Faith. People point out that the school performs well academically and is considered by many to be the heart of the community. In the most recent state testing, Faith earned a B, while Koontz earned an F.
Vern McCombs is well-known in Faith and says he’d like to see the school stay open.
“It really hurts to think we’re gonna close it, it’s been the center of the community, you know," McCombs said.
“Everybody in Faith wants to see a school here, that I know of," added Faith barber Tom Jones
Wagner says he understands the sentiment behind much of the support for the school, but maintains that the school system can’t keep running a deficit to pay for aging schools.
“Just the belief that there’s an importance to community schools, and that community feeling, which I don’t disagree with, but as I said in the meeting yesterday, nobody that I have spoken to has disagreed with the fact that we have too many seats and not enough students," Wagner added.
The board will still have to set a public hearing before a final is taken. Supporters of Faith school are planning a meeting on Sunday at 3:00 pm at the Rowan County Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.