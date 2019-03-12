WATCH: The first full trailer of live-action ‘Aladdin’ movie is out

(WAFB) - The first full-length trailer for the live-action remake of “Aladdin” has been released, about a month after Disney released a “special look” trailer at the 2019 Grammys.
And Will Smith, who plays the genie and released the trailer on his Youtube page Tuesday morning, is not blue. At least, it appears he won’t have the azure appearance through the entire movie.
The trailer opens with an aerial of a marketplace in the fictional city of Agrabah. Aladdin, starring Mena Massoud, is seen fleeing an area, as someone calls out “Thief!” He then meets eyes with the princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott.
The movie is Disney’s latest live-action remake of blockbuster animated movies from the 1990s. The movie is slated for release on May 24.
The 1992 movie comes after the “The Little Mermaid” (1989) and “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and before “The Lion King” in 1994. “Beauty and the Beast” already has its live action remake staring Emma Watson.
The "Mary Poppins” sequel came out over the Christmas holiday, 54 years after the first one.
“The Lion King” remake will be a CGI film with voices from Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and James Earl Jones, who was in the original voice actor for the beloved Mufasa.
